Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 374 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,476 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $216.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.14. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.