Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 147 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Prudential PLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,922,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,379,000 after buying an additional 440,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,527,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,142,000 after acquiring an additional 297,979 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,731,000 after acquiring an additional 202,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,516,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB opened at $144.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTB. Wolfe Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.80.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

