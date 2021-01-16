Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,325 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,728,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,908,000 after acquiring an additional 382,831 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,979,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hologic by 3,755.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,393,000 after purchasing an additional 298,841 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 71.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 706,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,982,000 after buying an additional 295,512 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 33.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,065,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,844,000 after buying an additional 269,201 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $76.10 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $81.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.12.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

