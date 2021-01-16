Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 395.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 914.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Barclays lowered Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.47.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $255.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $267.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at $247,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total transaction of $6,271,755.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,595.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,563 shares of company stock valued at $15,078,957 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

