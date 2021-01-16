Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 22,182 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 392.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,182 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Mirova grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 197,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $236.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.51. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.32. The stock has a market cap of $168.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total transaction of $12,689,266.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,360,053.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,081,562 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

