Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,572,000 after purchasing an additional 258,375 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,255,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 546,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after buying an additional 45,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,788,000 after buying an additional 37,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,919,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $489.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.27, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $481.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.68. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $516.86.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $577,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 36,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.44, for a total value of $17,073,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

