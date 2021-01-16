Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $7.72 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 204.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,690 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,747,000 after buying an additional 1,579,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,847,000 after buying an additional 1,016,117 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,065,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,792,000 after acquiring an additional 733,459 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,245,000 after acquiring an additional 659,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,443,000 after acquiring an additional 554,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 33,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $2,216,276.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,186,450.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $7,659,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,103,642.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,665,961 shares of company stock worth $117,766,047 in the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $74.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.75 and its 200-day moving average is $65.66. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.68.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

