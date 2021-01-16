Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $6.71 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 109,955 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 389.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,454,000 after buying an additional 1,544,868 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 81.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,855,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,900 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 382.9% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 921,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,942,000 after acquiring an additional 730,718 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 10.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,807,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,874,000 after purchasing an additional 535,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $13,671,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE opened at $44.17 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.52.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.