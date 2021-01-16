Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 385 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $37,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $150.60 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $165.23. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.12.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.33). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The business had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

