GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up to $31.40

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.40, but opened at $35.79. GameStop shares last traded at $35.40, with a volume of 623,025 shares trading hands.

GME has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on GameStop from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 810,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $17,188,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 10.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,609,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,617,000 after purchasing an additional 243,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 913.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,857 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 89.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 470,300 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the third quarter worth about $7,900,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 352.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 594,935 shares during the period.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

