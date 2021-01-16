G.Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) – Stock analysts at G.Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Covetrus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.10.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($8.56) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of Covetrus stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.74. Covetrus has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 1,085.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 16,658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,525,000 after purchasing an additional 75,009 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Covetrus in the second quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $77,756.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

