G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) PT Raised to $33.00 at B. Riley

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GIII. Barclays lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.09.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $27.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.11. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.85.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.27 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 58,891 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 681,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after buying an additional 42,604 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,866,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 310.6% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 372,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 282,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 78.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 366,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 161,552 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

