FY2022 EPS Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Raised by Analyst

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.47.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 85,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 918,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 215,381 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,014,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 25,951 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,631,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,063 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. Also, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

