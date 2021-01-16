FY2022 Earnings Estimate for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of AEO opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.