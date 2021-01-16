FY2021 EPS Estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Raised by Analyst

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.41) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.92). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($7.36) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million.

TPTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $131.60 on Thursday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $139.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.09 and its 200 day moving average is $92.10.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $3,819,157.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,079,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,066,000 after acquiring an additional 780,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,765,000 after acquiring an additional 695,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,123,000 after acquiring an additional 411,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,515,000 after acquiring an additional 130,148 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 846,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,949,000 after acquiring an additional 23,743 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

