FY2021 EPS Estimates for Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) Lifted by Analyst

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Shaw Communications in a report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. Cormark also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.32 billion.

