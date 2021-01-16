FY2021 EPS Estimates for R1 RCM Inc. Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of R1 RCM in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the healthcare provider will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

RCM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of RCM opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.70. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 255.13, a P/E/G ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.38 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 182.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,057 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $286,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,349,329 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $59,645,000 after acquiring an additional 318,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,333,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $57,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,006 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,072 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after acquiring an additional 780,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at about $25,700,000.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

