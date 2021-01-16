FY2021 EPS Estimates for OMRON Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of OMRON in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.53.

Get OMRON alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of OMRON in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of OMRNY stock opened at $93.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.89. OMRON has a one year low of $40.57 and a one year high of $97.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OMRON stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,095 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of OMRON worth $107,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.