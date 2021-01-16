FY2021 EPS Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) Lowered by Analyst (TSE:AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.38) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.03).

Separately, Bloom Burton lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of AUP stock opened at C$16.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.03. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$14.38 and a 1 year high of C$27.10. The company has a current ratio of 17.23, a quick ratio of 16.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.02.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.08 million.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

