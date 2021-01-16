FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) Lowered by Raymond James (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.54. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.99. The company had revenue of C$281.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$276.50 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.00.

Shares of AFN stock opened at C$40.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$748.52 million and a P/E ratio of -13.61. Ag Growth International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$15.00 and a 1-year high of C$47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.36.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

