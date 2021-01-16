FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boot Barn in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.22 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BOOT. Cowen lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. 140166 raised shares of Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.54.

NYSE BOOT opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. Boot Barn has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $57.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 3.07.

In other news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $109,751.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,212,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,242 shares of company stock worth $2,780,615 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 1,580.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.