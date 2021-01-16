FY2021 Earnings Forecast for American Tower Co. (REIT) Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for American Tower in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $8.84 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.72.

AMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

NYSE:AMT opened at $219.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.44. American Tower has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in American Tower by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

