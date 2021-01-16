FY2020 EPS Estimates for Planet Fitness, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.02 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $81.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 352.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth about $213,000.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $7,405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $11,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 505,703 shares of company stock worth $38,517,224 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

