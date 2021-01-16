FY2020 EPS Estimates for NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) Increased by Analyst (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.01) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.03). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised their price objective on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Laurentian raised their price objective on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$23.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) stock opened at C$31.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of -14.84. NFI Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$9.12 and a 12 month high of C$33.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.48.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$884.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$678.49 million.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 137,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.54 per share, with a total value of C$3,379,158.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,017,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,133,376.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is -37.35%.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

