FY2020 EPS Estimates for Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Raised by Wedbush

Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($7.09) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($7.19). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.92) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

NYSE:CCL opened at $20.79 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.27.

In related news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 5,659.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

