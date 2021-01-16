FY2020 EPS Estimates for Anixa Biosciences, Inc. Increased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.49). B. Riley also issued estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIX opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61. Anixa Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The company has a market cap of $116.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of Anixa Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops diagnostics and therapeutics to diagnose, treat, and prevent cancer. The company is developing the Cchek platform, a series of non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

