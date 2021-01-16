FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Moelis & Company Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Moelis & Company in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.85. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MC. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

Shares of MC stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.89. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.06%.

In other Moelis & Company news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,984 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $266,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 25,715 shares of company stock valued at $990,742 over the last 90 days. 17.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 46.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 710.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.