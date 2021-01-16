FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HLF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

HLF stock opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $54.40.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 81,247 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 9,412.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,952,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,157 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 357,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 27,922 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, President John Desimone sold 72,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $3,868,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 26,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $75,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,848.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,577,187 shares of company stock valued at $604,725,021 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

