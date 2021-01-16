FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ituran Location and Control in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ituran Location and Control’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $18.79 on Thursday. Ituran Location and Control has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $441.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.59 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Ituran Location and Control had a positive return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 813.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 43.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

