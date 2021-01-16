Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLGT. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $168,030.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 447,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $4,617,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,891,456.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,125,530. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 545.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLGT traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $70.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,588. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.02. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $73.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. The company had revenue of $101.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.73 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

