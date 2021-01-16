FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 39,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 5.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

