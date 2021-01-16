Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) Receives €43.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €43.14 ($50.75).

FPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of FRA:FPE traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €37.25 ($43.82). 9,121 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €36.94 and a 200 day moving average of €33.23. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

