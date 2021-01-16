Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) Receives €43.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €43.14 ($50.75).

FPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of FRA:FPE traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €37.25 ($43.82). 9,121 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €36.94 and a 200 day moving average of €33.23. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE)

