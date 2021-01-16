Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) Given a €43.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €43.14 ($50.75).

FRA FPE opened at €37.25 ($43.82) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €36.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €33.23.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

