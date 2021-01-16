fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Trading Down 9.8%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) fell 9.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.70 and last traded at $32.13. 23,828,781 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 42,363,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.62.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FUBO. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on fuboTV from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average of $22.89.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

