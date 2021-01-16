fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.71.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE FUBO traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.13. The stock had a trading volume of 23,996,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,363,680. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

