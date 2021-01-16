FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN) Shares Down 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN) shares were down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.34 and last traded at $32.41. Approximately 3,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.47.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.61.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.