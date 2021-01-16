FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Short Interest Up 73.7% in December

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the December 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FS Bancorp from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised FS Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

FSBW traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $56.83. 9,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,804. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $63.84. The company has a market cap of $241.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.65.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $1.20. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 million. Equities analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 572 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $28,216.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,947.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $68,673 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 493.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

