Frontier Price Up 42.3% Over Last Week (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, Frontier has traded up 42.3% against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a market cap of $12.21 million and approximately $7.75 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001376 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00047483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00116488 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00064936 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00242522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00062714 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,199.80 or 0.92142328 BTC.

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,905,007 tokens. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz

Frontier Token Trading

Frontier can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

