frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives $50.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTDR. Oppenheimer increased their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get frontdoor alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in frontdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in frontdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in frontdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in frontdoor by 5.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.88. 360,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. frontdoor has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $54.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average is $44.73.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that frontdoor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.