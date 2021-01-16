Freicoin (FRC) Reaches One Day Volume of $214.00

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Freicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Freicoin has a total market cap of $686,788.12 and $214.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Freicoin has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Freicoin Profile

Freicoin (FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,160,914 coins. Freicoin’s official website is freico.in . The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Freicoin Coin Trading

Freicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

