Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:HELX) Trading 3.1% Higher

Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:HELX) traded up 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.26 and last traded at $50.45. 10,774 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 5,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.95.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:HELX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.52% of Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

