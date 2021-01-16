Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR)’s stock price was up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.83 and last traded at $23.83. Approximately 1,146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

