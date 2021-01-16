Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) PT Raised to $38.00

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.42% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

FRG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franchise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of FRG opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.91. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $32.88.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $550.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.00 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,122,000 after buying an additional 244,851 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 677.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,538,000 after acquiring an additional 817,906 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,273,000 after acquiring an additional 137,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 78,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 197,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 62,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

