Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ FOX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $27.28. FOX has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $38.84.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in FOX by 809.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

