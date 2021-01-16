Founders Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Founders Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,958 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Intel makes up 3.7% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 2.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.52. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

