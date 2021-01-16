Founders Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,440 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 45,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $66.54. 10,779,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,545,256. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average of $74.87. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $150.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -606.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.