Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,612,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,134,000 after buying an additional 100,903 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 50.5% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,122,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,091,000 after buying an additional 376,589 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,006,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 829,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,769,000 after buying an additional 44,519 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $8,678,722.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,550. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FBHS stock opened at $88.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $92.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.05.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.53.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

