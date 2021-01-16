Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.57

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.57 and last traded at $23.48, with a volume of 1092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTAI shares. Compass Point started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.82.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.02.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $83.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.19 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 39,130 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,301,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,400,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,322 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 450,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 44,109 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

