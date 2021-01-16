Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Raised to “Positive” at OTR Global

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was upgraded by stock analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.70.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $146.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $155.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.31.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,686 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,532 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,329,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

