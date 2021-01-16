Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $125.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortinet’s increased investment toward enhancing sales & marketing capabilities are likely to continue hurting its profitability. Additionally, forex headwinds and acquisition-related elevated expenses are expected to dent its margins. Moreover, competition from numerous big and small players in the security application market poses a concern. In addition, increasing consolidation in the security industry is intensifying competition. Nonetheless, Fortinet is benefiting from rising demand for security and networking products amid the coronavirus crisis. It is also benefiting from robust growth in Fortinet Security Fabric, cloud and SD-WAN offerings. Also, continued deal wins, especially those of high value, are a key driver. Higher IT spending on cybersecurity is further expected to aid Fortinet to grow faster than the security market.”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FTNT. OTR Global upgraded shares of Fortinet to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.70.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $146.53 on Friday. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $155.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.23 and a 200 day moving average of $129.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $313,182.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,106,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,587,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,686 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,532. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Fortinet by 12,525.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after buying an additional 20,381,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $467,029,000 after buying an additional 1,764,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,319,414,000 after buying an additional 218,524 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,886,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 482.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,777,000 after buying an additional 188,259 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

